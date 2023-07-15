Open Menu

Brooklyn Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Over IS Ties - Justice Department

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Brooklyn Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Over IS Ties - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) A Brooklyn man convicted of being a high-ranking fighter and recruiter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, the US Justice Department said.

"Today's sentence holds the defendant accountable for his conduct and ensures that he will never again pose a threat to the United States or any of our allies. This office will remain relentless in prosecuting terrorists who threaten the safety and security of the United States and U.S. interests around the world," US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

Following a three-week trial in May 2022, Mirsad Kandic, 41, of Brooklyn and Kosovo, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to IS and five substantive counts of providing material support to IS.

Kandic is responsible for recruiting thousands of Westerners to fight in Syria and the middle East, including Australian teenager and suicide bomber Jake Bilardi, who killed himself, more than 30 Iraqi soldiers and a policeman in Ramadi, Iraq, on March 11, 2015, the Justice Department said.

Kandic worked for IS in the Middle East from 2013 until he was arrested in Bosnia in 2017. He was extradited to the US in November that year.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia Iraq Suicide Man New York United States Middle East March May November 2017 2015 From

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

51 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

51 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

1 hour ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

1 hour ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

1 hour ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

1 hour ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

1 hour ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

1 hour ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

2 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

2 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World