Brooklyn Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Over IS Ties - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) A Brooklyn man convicted of being a high-ranking fighter and recruiter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, the US Justice Department said.

"Today's sentence holds the defendant accountable for his conduct and ensures that he will never again pose a threat to the United States or any of our allies. This office will remain relentless in prosecuting terrorists who threaten the safety and security of the United States and U.S. interests around the world," US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

Following a three-week trial in May 2022, Mirsad Kandic, 41, of Brooklyn and Kosovo, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to IS and five substantive counts of providing material support to IS.

Kandic is responsible for recruiting thousands of Westerners to fight in Syria and the middle East, including Australian teenager and suicide bomber Jake Bilardi, who killed himself, more than 30 Iraqi soldiers and a policeman in Ramadi, Iraq, on March 11, 2015, the Justice Department said.

Kandic worked for IS in the Middle East from 2013 until he was arrested in Bosnia in 2017. He was extradited to the US in November that year.