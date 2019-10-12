UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brooklyn Night Club Shooting Kills 4, Seriously Injures 3 More - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:43 PM

Brooklyn Night Club Shooting Kills 4, Seriously Injures 3 More - Reports

As many as four people were killed, while three more were wounded as a result of a shooting in a night club in Brooklyn, the most populous borough of New York City, media reported, citing the local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) As many as four people were killed, while three more were wounded as a result of a shooting in a night club in Brooklyn, the most populous borough of New York City, media reported, citing the local authorities.

The shooting took place on Saturday at about 7 a.m local time (11:00 GMT) in Triple A Aces night club in southern Brooklyn, the New York Post newspaper reported.

All those injured two men and a woman were taken to hospitals, the media outlet said.

Two people are reportedly being questioned by the police.

Related Topics

Injured Police New York Women Post Media

Recent Stories

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Beats Greece's Tsitsi ..

3 minutes ago

BNP-Mengal threatens govt again to part ways

22 minutes ago

145 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts mainl ..

3 minutes ago

Daarul Ehsas opened in Layyah

12 minutes ago

JUI-F to observe Black Day on October 27 to expres ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.