Brooklyn Night Club Shooting Kills 4, Seriously Injures 3 More - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) As many as four people were killed, while three more were wounded as a result of a shooting in a night club in Brooklyn, the most populous borough of New York City, media reported, citing the local authorities.

The shooting took place on Saturday at about 7 a.m local time (11:00 GMT) in Triple A Aces night club in southern Brooklyn, the New York Post newspaper reported.

All those injured two men and a woman were taken to hospitals, the media outlet said.

Two people are reportedly being questioned by the police.