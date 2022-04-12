Brooklyn Subway Shooter at Large, Incident Remains Active Shooter Situation - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The gunman who opened fire in a New York City subway station is still on the run and the incident is still considered an active shooter situation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday.

"This individual is still on the loose, this person is dangerous ...

this is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," Hochul said during a press conference.

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect has not been identified and authorities do not know the gunman's motive at this time. A total of 16 patients are in the hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting, 10 of them suffered gunshot wounds, and five are in critical but stable condition, a New York City official added.