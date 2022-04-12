UrduPoint.com

Brooklyn Subway Shooter At Large, Incident Remains Active Shooter Situation - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Brooklyn Subway Shooter at Large, Incident Remains Active Shooter Situation - Governor

The gunman who opened fire in a New York City subway station is still on the run and the incident is still considered an active shooter situation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The gunman who opened fire in a New York City subway station is still on the run and the incident is still considered an active shooter situation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday.

"This individual is still on the loose, this person is dangerous ...

this is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," Hochul said during a press conference.

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect has not been identified and authorities do not know the gunman's motive at this time. A total of 16 patients are in the hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting, 10 of them suffered gunshot wounds, and five are in critical but stable condition, a New York City official added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Governor York New York

Recent Stories

Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten Eu ..

Almost 120 Cases of Salmonella Confirmed in Ten European Countries - ECDC

10 minutes ago
 Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost ..

Food Crisis Caused by Ukrainian Conflict May Cost World $8-9Bln - UN WFP

11 minutes ago
 Thomson Reuters Informs Rossiya Segodnya News Agen ..

Thomson Reuters Informs Rossiya Segodnya News Agency of Contract Termination

11 minutes ago
 Bishkek Says Tajik Forces Started Mortar Shelling ..

Bishkek Says Tajik Forces Started Mortar Shelling of Kyrgyz Settlement

11 minutes ago
 German President Says Return to 'Normality' With R ..

German President Says Return to 'Normality' With Russia Under Putin Impossible

11 minutes ago
 EU pursues rule of law in Hungary despite Orban re ..

EU pursues rule of law in Hungary despite Orban re-election

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.