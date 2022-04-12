Brooklyn Subway Shooting Continues to Be Active Scene, 13 Injured - Fire Department

The Brooklyn subway station shooting continues to be an active scene, with 13 people confirmed injured at this time, the New York Fire Department told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Brooklyn subway station shooting continues to be an active scene, with 13 people confirmed injured at this time, the New York Fire Department told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Continues to be an active scene and it's 13 injuries at this time," the department said.

It also confirmed that upon arrival at the scene, authorities found undetonated devices.

"36th and 4th avenue in Brooklyn. Original call for smoke in the Subway station," it said. "Upon arrival, units discovered multiple people shot and several undetonated devices at the location."

Meanwhile, the New York police said that there are no active explosive devices at this time.