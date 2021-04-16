UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Of Jailed US Citizen Whelan Says New Russia Sanctions May Complicate His Release

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Brother of Jailed US Citizen Whelan Says New Russia Sanctions May Complicate His Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) David Whelan, the brother of US citizen and ex-marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage in Russia, said on Friday that the newly-imposed sanctions against Moscow complicated the already strained relationship between the two countries and thus diminished the chances of Paul's release.

On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks.

"The sanctions continue to make it difficult for the two nations to create the relationship and dialogue necessary to create conditions that might lead to Paul's release," David said in a statement, adding that "the winnowing of US Embassy staff in Russia will make the difficult work of consular support even harder.

"

President Joe Biden said that he could have gone further in sanctioning Russia but chose to be proportionate as he did not want to initiate "a cycle of escalation and conflict." Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of involvement in US elections and cyberattacks.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018. A court in Moscow sentenced him to 16 years in prison for espionage last June. Whelan has denied the charges and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Canada Marriage David Lead Ireland United Kingdom United States June December 2018 2020 All Court Hacking

Recent Stories

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

4 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

12 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

25 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

51 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.