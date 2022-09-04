Brother of Paul Whelan Urges Biden to Send New Ambassador to Russia Promptly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The brother of Paul Whelan, an American who has been held by Russia on spying charges since 2018, urged the White House on Sunday to send a new ambassador to Moscow as soon as possible after the embassy announced John Sullivan's abrupt departure.

David Whelan said in a statement that Ambassador Sullivan had set a high standard for defending the rights of Americans in Russia and promised that the Whelan family would "try to maintain continuity" in supporting Paul while he is in Russian custody.

"Hopefully the White House and Senators who have shown such concern about wrongful detentions of Americans will move quickly to fill this important position," David wrote.

The US embassy said Sullivan stood down and left Moscow on Sunday, wrapping up his three-year tenure. Elizabeth Rood will head the mission until his successor arrives.

David Whelan said he was waiting to see who the third US ambassador since Paul's arrest would be. He said there was no way to know how the change would affect the Biden administration's offer to the Russian government for a prisoner swap, which is expected to also include American basketball player Brittney Griner.