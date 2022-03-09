UrduPoint.com

'Brothers Forever': Many In Serbia Back Russia Amid Global Outcry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:11 PM

'Brothers forever': many in Serbia back Russia amid global outcry

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Amid the thunder of pro-Russian slogans and anti-NATO chants in the streets of Serbia's capital Belgrade, Marko Vezmar was unrepentant in his support for President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.

"This had to be done," Vezmar told AFP, while wearing a shirt emblazoned with a portrait of Putin wearing aviators and armed with a rifle.

"Evil reached Russian borders and if it wasn't for (the invasion) there would have been a world war," he added, as the crowd yelled "Serbs-Russians, brothers forever".

Days later, a pro-Ukraine demonstration in the capital Belgrade attracted a much smaller number of participants.

"I feel ashamed that my country did not join the rest of the world that condemned the invasion," said Dubravka Stojanovic, a 59-year-old historian.

As hundreds of thousands have rallied across the globe in solidarity with Ukraine, Serbia has emerged as a rare outliner with many in the country openly supporting Putin and his decision to invade the former Soviet republic.

For centuries, Serbia and Russia have been united by deep fraternal ties -- from their Slavic and Orthodox heritage to their steadfast alliances during the World Wars of the 20th century.

Moscow's influence in Serbia remains ubiquitous, with Russian oil and gas providing the backbone of the country's energy sector.

Russian vaccine tourists have poured into the country amid the pandemic, while T-shirts featuring Putin's face are widely available at kiosks around Belgrade.

"In the past couple of weeks, these are by far the best selling shirts," said the operator of one kiosk in the capital, who asked not to be named.

And now with Russia again on the war footing, many Serbians see no reason to side against their long-time patron.

