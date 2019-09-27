Brothers of Italy Hopes to Form Government With Lega Within Year - Member

Italian right-wing party Brothers of Italy (FdI) does not expect the new coalition government to last more than a year and hopes to form a new one with the Lega party after a new snap election with the given period, Edmondo Cirielli, an FdI member and the quaestor of the Chamber of Deputies, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Italian right-wing party Brothers of Italy (FdI) does not expect the new coalition government to last more than a year and hopes to form a new one with the Lega party after a new snap election with the given period, Edmondo Cirielli, an FdI member and the quaestor of the Chamber of Deputies, told Sputnik in an interview.

Italy's previous government collapsed in August when then-Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his strong anti-migrant stance, pulled Lega out of its coalition with the Five Star Movement (M5S) in what many saw as an effort to trigger a snap general election and become prime minister. After long consultations between President Sergio Mattarella and other political parties, however, the events unfolded differently the M5S and the Democratic Party (PD) agreed to form a coalition and ousted Salvini from the cabinet.

"It's definitely a government that won't last long, and we will go back to a vote, where my party along with Salvini's [party], as all the polls are predicting, will definitely win this election.

We think that it will happen within a year," Cirielli said.

The lawmaker believed that the current government did not have the capacity to lead Italy through its economic, security and migration crises.

"Politically, it is the government that put together the two parties that were the biggest enemies with each other in the last election," he said.

FdI and Lega have already united in all regions, Cirelli said.

Brothers of Italy was established in December 2012 by former members of the People of Freedom party. In the 2018 general election, the party won 4.4 percent of the vote, earning 32 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. According to the most recent polls released this week, the FdI may get from anywhere from 7 percent to 8.6 percent of the vote in the next general election.