Brothers Of Italy Party Calls For Snap Election Amid Government Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:49 PM

Brothers of Italy, a far-right Italian party, on Tuesday called for a snap election amid an unfolding government crisis that has led Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to announce his resignation

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Brothers of Italy, a far-right Italian party, on Tuesday called for a snap election amid an unfolding government crisis that has led Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to announce his resignation.

"We ask for immediate elections because elections can lead to a strong and cohesive government, able to defend interests of the Italians," Giorgia Meloni, the party's president, said in a statement.

He argued that Conte's real objective was to protect the seats of the ruling Five Star Movement (M5S) and foster a coalition between the anti-establishment party and the opposition Democratic Party (PD).

"It is not possible to ask for respect to the Constitution and then plot an offensive M5S-PD government which seeks only to prevent Italians from exercise their sovereign right," Meloni said.

After Conte's resignation, all parties will have consultations with President Sergio Mattarella, who will then announce a new governing coalition that will choose the next prime minister or he can appoint a caretaker government that will stay in power until the elections.

