Brothers of Italy Plans to Vote Against Confidence in Draghi Government

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Leader of Brothers of Italy right-wing party has confirmed the party has no intention to vote for confidence in the government of Mario Draghi whenever it is formed.

Mario Draghi, former head of the European Central Bank who was appointed by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella as prime minister tasked with the formation of a new government, is currently going through the second day of the second round of consultations with political parties.

"Our position has not changed. Brothers of Italy will not vote in favor of confidence in the government of Mario Draghi but we are ready to do anything that can be useful for the country," Giorgia Meloni said after the meeting with Draghi at the parliament.

She said that a number of program issues, including economic and sanitary emergencies, recovery plan and taxation were discussed.

"I hope that Draghi when he forms his government will say 'enough' to the way of limiting personal freedoms by decree laws, because this objectively can no longer be tolerated," she said.

The previous government led by Giuseppe Conte issued over 20 decree laws since the start of the pandemic in February last year, every time introducing new limitations or changing the existing restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So far the Brothers of Italy is the only party that has explicitly stated it would not express confidence in Draghi government. Its center-right partner parties - Forza Italia and Lega - seem to be in favor of it.