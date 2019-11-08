UrduPoint.com
Brouillette Nomination For US Energy Secretary Sent To Senate - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

Brouillette Nomination for US Energy Secretary Sent to Senate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillettee's nomination to be the next Energy Secretary has officially been sent to the US Senate for consideration, the White House said in a statement.

"NOMINATION SENT TO THE SENATE: Dan R.

Brouillette, of Texas, to be Secretary of Energy, vice James Richard Perry, resigning," the White House said in the statement on Thursday.

In a separate press release, the Energy Department said Perry is scheduled to step down from his post on December 1 if Brouillette's nomination is confirmed.

Brouillette said in the release that if confirmed, he will continue to promote energy independence, innovation and security for the United States.

On October 17, Perry formally notified Trump of his intent to resign at the end of the year.

