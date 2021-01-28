Brunei-China joint petrochemical venture organizes blood donation

(@FahadShabbir)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between China and Brunei, held a blood donation at its headquarters office at Pulau Muara Besar (Great Muara Island).

According to a press release from Hengyi on Thursday, the blood donation was held in collaboration with Blood Donation Center, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital (RIPAS), Brunei's most prominent hospital. A total of 52 staff and the management of Hengyi volunteered to donate their blood during the event.

"A total of 52 pints of blood was collected and will be used to replenish and ensure the blood supply in the nation's hospitals is sufficient," Li Peng, director of general affairs of the joint venture, told Xinhua on Thursday.

"This is the third blood donation drive organized by Hengyi as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to raise awareness on the importance and benefits of regular blood donation, as well as to encourage Hengyi's staff and management to help save lives through the act of donating blood," he added.

Hengyi Industries is a joint venture between China's Zhejiang Hengyi Group and Damai Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary under the Brunei government's Strategic Development Capital Fund, owning 70 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Hengyi invested about 3.45 billion U.S. Dollars in the first phase of its oil refinery and petrochemical project in Brunei, which went into full operation in November, 2019. The company's 13.654 billion U.S. dollars second phase project is currently awaiting the green light from the Brunei government.