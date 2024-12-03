Open Menu

Brunei Launches Digital Education For Autistic Children

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Brunei launches digital education for autistic children

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Brunei launched a digital education initiative for autistic children on Tuesday, local media reported.

The initiative introduces a tailored digital education platform specifically designed for autistic children to equip them with tools to enhance their academic, social, and communication skills, while empowering parents and teachers to support their development, according to the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

Mohammad Nazri, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications of Brunei, said the initiative is in line with the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025, which promotes inclusivity and fosters a digital society.

Brunei is an oil-rich country located in the northern part of Borneo Island, with a population of 340,000 citizens and a high level of social welfare.

Related Topics

Education Brunei Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

8 minutes ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

13 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

5 hours ago
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

14 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

14 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

14 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

14 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

14 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

15 hours ago

More Stories From World