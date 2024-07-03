Brunei launches houselisting survey

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Brunei has initiated a house listing survey with the aim of creating a comprehensive and up-to-date database to provide information for the Labour Force Survey 2024, local media reported on Wednesday.

The house listing survey will take place from Oct. 14 to Nov. 10.

A ceremony for survey officers to take an oath was recently held to commence the house listing work under the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics of Brunei, local daily Borneo Bulletin reported.

Brunei is an oil-rich country in Southeast Asia, located in the northern part of the island of Borneo, with a population of 450,000 and a high level of social welfare.