Brunei, Malta Join List Of Countries Detecting Omicron Cases

Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Brunei and Malta on Thursday confirmed their first cases of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

"The Ministry of Health would like to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant that has been detected in Brunei Darussalam. The case arrived in the country from the United Kingdom on 17 December 2021 where the case was quarantined upon arrival in the country and all the close contacts were also instructed to undergo laboratory tests and self-isolation," Brunei's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The patient is stable and currently has no symptoms of the disease, it added.

According to the Times of Malta newspaper, the Mediterranean nation confirmed two Omicron cases on its territory. The health authorities introduced a set of new coronavirus restrictions amid the surge in cases, including a ban on entries to various public venues without a vaccination certificate, as well as the reduction of activities of certain establishments and events.

The Omicron strain was first identified in South Africa in late November and designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern due to its high transmissibility.

