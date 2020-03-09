Brunei Registers 1st Coronavirus Case - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The authorities of Brunei have registered the first case of coronavirus infection in the country, media reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the Borneo Bulletin newspaper, the patient is a 53-year-old man, who returned from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur a week ago.

So far, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000, while over 3,800 died. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.