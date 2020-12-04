UrduPoint.com
Brunei Reports No New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Recovery

Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:56 PM

Brunei reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the national tally remaining at 151

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Brunei reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with the national tally remaining at 151.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, one more recovery was recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147. There is one active case still being treated at the National Isolation Center.

A total of 10 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case was reported on May 6. At present, Brunei has recorded 212 days without local COVID-19 cases.

Currently there are 475 people, all returned overseas travellers, held in mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government.

There have been three deaths reported from the COVID-19 pandemic in Brunei.

