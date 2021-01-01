UrduPoint.com
Brunei Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:02 PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Brunei reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday with the national tally remaining at 157. According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, no more recoveries were recorded, leaving the total number of recovered cases unchanged at 149.

There are five active cases currently being treated at the National Isolation Center, who were all recorded on Wednesday.

A total of 16 imported cases have been confirmed in Brunei since the last local infection reported on May 6. At present, Brunei has recorded 240 days without local COVID-19 infections.

Currently there are 633 returned overseas travelers in mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government. There have been three deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic reported in Brunei.

