UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brunei Reports No New COVID-19 Cases For 12 Straight Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:39 PM

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 12 straight days

Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the national tally of cases standing at 146.It marked the 12th consecutive day without new cases since Sept. 24

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the national tally of cases standing at 146.It marked the 12th consecutive day without new cases since Sept. 24.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, there is no active case being treated at the National Isolation Center and the total number of recovered cases remains at 143.

Meanwhile, there are 298 individuals who are currently undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad. There have been three deaths that resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei.

Related Topics

Brunei From Government

Recent Stories

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Cons ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Assembly shows strong reaction on sedition cas ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.08 a barrel M ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ain Farms, first UAE farm to pledge commitment ..

26 minutes ago

EU removes Cayman Islands from tax-haven blacklist ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Allows Entry for S. Korean Businessmen Witho ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.