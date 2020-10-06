Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases for 12 straight days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the national tally of cases standing at 146.It marked the 12th consecutive day without new cases since Sept. 24

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the national tally of cases standing at 146.It marked the 12th consecutive day without new cases since Sept. 24.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, there is no active case being treated at the National Isolation Center and the total number of recovered cases remains at 143.

Meanwhile, there are 298 individuals who are currently undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad. There have been three deaths that resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei.