Brunei Sees Rise In Women In ICT Workforce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:10 AM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Brunei has seen an increase in the number of women engaging in professional fields in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector whereby Brunei women made up nearly 34 percent of ICT workforce in 2024, up by 4 percent compared with the figure in 2020, a minister has said.
According to a news release by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications on Monday, Minister Pengiran Shamhary Mustapha said on May 16 that this demonstrates the growing trend of active participation in social and economic development, in conjunction with the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD).
The WTISD is celebrated every May 17 globally, which carries the theme "Gender Equality in Digital Transformation" this year.
The minister said Brunei recognizes the immense potential of ICT to empower society's participation in social and economic development, including women and girls. With the right access and skills, they can drive positive changes within their families and society.
Brunei is an oil-rich country located in the northern part of Borneo Island, with a population of 455,500 residents, whereby 214,800 (47.2 percent) are female, according to the country's Ministry of Finance and Economy.
