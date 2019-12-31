UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brunei To Launch Brunei-China Year Of Tourism 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:13 PM

Brunei to launch Brunei-China Year of Tourism 2020

Brunei and China will launch a joint tourism year initiative to mark the start of a one-year event in tourism cooperation, Brunei's Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism announced on Tuesday

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Brunei and China will launch a joint tourism year initiative to mark the start of a one-year event in tourism cooperation, Brunei's Tourism Development Department at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism announced on Tuesday.

The official launch of the Brunei-China Tourism Year is scheduled on January 17, 2020, in the capital of Bandar Seri Begawan.

The Tourism Development Department said that China is one of the top source markets for tourist arrivals for Brunei with a recorded number of 43,000 tourist arrivals (July 2019). In 2018, Brunei saw an increase of 21.1 percent with 65,563 tourist arrivals from China in comparison to 2017 with Chinese tourist arrivals of 54,125.

With the launch of the Brunei-China Year of Tourism 2020, together with direct and increased air connectivity between the two countries, such as the newly launched route of Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) to Beijing, it is hoped that tourist traffic and economic growth between the two countries will be boosted.

According to the Tourism Development Department, the Brunei-China Year of Tourism 2020 aims at providing a platform to strengthen tourism cooperation through people-to-people and cultural exchanges, enhance bilateral cooperation, capacity building and furthering collaboration and partnership between the two countries. The year-long event is also an opportunity to build wider business and trade connections in other areas beyond tourism.

Related Topics

Business China Traffic Bandar Seri Begawan Beijing Brunei January July 2017 2018 2019 2020 Market Event From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

12 minutes ago

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

10 minutes ago

Govt taking interest for development of health sec ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing till J ..

10 minutes ago

#Partners4Prosperity, Highlights The U.S.-pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.