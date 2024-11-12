Brunei Volunteers Participate In Reef Ball Fabrication Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Some 20 volunteers from Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn Bhd (BGC) have participated in the Reef Ball Fabrication Program, local media reported on Tuesday.
The volunteers constructed seven reef balls, transforming locally sourced raw materials into reef balls, which were designed to support and improve marine ecosystems, according to the local daily Borneo Bulletin.
Brunei is located in the northern part of Borneo Island. All participants were awarded certificates to officially acknowledge them as certified reef ball fabricators.
