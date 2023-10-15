Open Menu

Brunei's Consumer Price Index Rises 0.1 Percent In July

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Brunei's overall consumer price index (CPI) in July increased 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to figures released on Saturday.

According to the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics at the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the rise was in line with increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages index by 1.

9 percent, which was driven by increase in prices of rice and cereals (4.0 percent), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (8.1 percent), and milk, dairy products and eggs (4.7 percent).

In addition, the overall CPI from January to July registered an increase of 0.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

CPI is a measure of price changes of goods and services paid by consumers in a specified period.

