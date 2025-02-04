Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah will pay a state visit to China from February 5 to 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah will pay a state visit to China from February 5 to 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Brunei's will be visiting China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

