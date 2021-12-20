Brussels Airlines Cancel 50% of Flights as Strike Action Begins - Reports

Brussels Airlines staff went on strike on Monday causing the cancellation of 50% of scheduled flights, with an estimated 25% of passengers likely to be affected by the industrial action, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported

On December 17, the broadcaster said that Brussels Airlines staff will go on strike to demand reduction in their long working hours, flight combinations and longer rest times.

Out of the 116 Brussels Airways flights scheduled for Monday, only half will take off, RTBF noted.

"This will affect 25% of our passengers and we have contacted everyone to look for alternative solutions," Brussels Airlines spokesperson Kim Daenen told the broadcaster.

Passengers stranded as a result of flight cancellations will be able to leave the country via an alternative Lufthansa group airline or with a Brussels Airlines flight scheduled for a different day, Daenen explained. The spokesperson added that long duration and good fill rate flights will be prioritized.

Passengers who wish to, may also claim for financial compensation.