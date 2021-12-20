Brussels Airlines Cancels Half of Flights Because of Strike

Belgian carrier Brussels Airlines had to cancel half of its flights on Monday as staff went on strike to demand better working conditions, Head of Corporate Communications Kim Daenen said on Monday

"Fifty-seven out of 116 flights scheduled for Monday were canceled," Daenen was quoted as saying by Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

Daenen also said that the company knew about the strike beforehand and therefore warned passengers of possible cancellations, offering them an alternative route or reimbursement.

The strike is planned to last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the company leadership will meet with a union delegation to discuss workers' demands.