Brussels Airlines Cuts 30% of Flights to Northern Italy as Demand Lowers Over Virus Fears

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines has decided to reduce flights to northern Italy by 30 percent in the first half of March, citing a decline in demand over fears of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading in Europe, the airline said in a press release on Friday.

"Brussels Airlines will reduce by 30% the frequency of its flights to Northern Italy for the coming two weeks. It concerns flight to Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Rome, Venice and Bologna between 2 and 14 March," the press release said.

According to Brussels Airlines, fears of COVID-19 spreading is what has prompted a sharp decline in air travel all over Europe.

Italy is facing the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Europe, followed by Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.