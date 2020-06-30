UrduPoint.com
Brussels Airlines Delays Until August Resuming Long-Haul Flights Suspended Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Brussels Airlines Delays Until August Resuming Long-Haul Flights Suspended Over COVID-19

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Belgian flag carrier Brussels Airlines announced on Monday in a press release that it decided to postpone until August resuming its long-haul operations previously suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late May, the company said that it planned to partially resume flights from June 15, while the ban on long-haul flights was expected to be lifted in late June.

"Following the extension of travel restrictions outside of Europe, the relaunch of the Belgian airline's long-haul operations has been delayed and is now planned for August and remains subject to governmental approval. On top of the long-haul destinations that were planned to launch as communicated in May, the airline also aims to add Freetown to its network in August," the press release stated.

The company also stated that it completed a flight schedule for September and October. During these months, the carrier will operate 45 percent of its normal schedule with 27 aircraft.

The Brussels Airlines, which operated flights to more than 80 destinations around the world, had suspended all flights on March 21 as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Due to financial difficulties, the company decided to reduce the number of its employees by a quarter, as well as cut the fleet and the number of flights.

56 seconds ago

