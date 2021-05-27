UrduPoint.com
Brussels Airlines Plans To Resume Russia Flights On June 12 Bypassing Belarus Airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Brussels Airlines will resume flights to Saint Petersburg on June 12 and to Moscow on June 26 whilst avoiding Belarus airspace, the company's representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Flights to Russia will be resumed on June 12 to St. Petersburg and on June 26 to Moscow. There will be a route that will not cross Belarus airspace," the representative said.

In April 2020, the company suspended flights to Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, a Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Belarus' Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake.

One of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport.

On Monday, the European Union suspended the flights of Belarussian airplanes and recommended European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus as well as urging new sanctions on the country.

