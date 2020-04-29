Brussels Airlines Postpones Resumption of Flights From May 15 to June 1 Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels Airlines, Belgium's flag carrier, has decided to postpone the resumption of flight to June 1 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the company said in a press release on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Brussels Airlines, Belgium's flag carrier, has decided to postpone the resumption of flight to June 1 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

In early April, the flag carrier suspended flights until May 15 due to the epidemiological situation.

"The ongoing travel restrictions around the world and the continued low to no demand resulting hereof, obliges Belgium's home carrier to extend the temporary suspension of its operations by another two weeks.

As a consequence, flight operations will not restart before June 1st," the press release said.

In addition, the carrier said that it would continue, if necessary, to carry out evacuation flights to return European citizens from third countries and deliver humanitarian aid.

So far, Belgium has confirmed a total of 47,859 cases of the disease, including 7,501 fatalities and 7,961 recoveries. On Wednesday, the authorities registered 525 new cases and 170 deaths.