UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Airlines Prepares To Increase Number Of Flights From EU's Capital In Summer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Brussels Airlines Prepares to Increase Number of Flights From EU's Capital in Summer

Brussels Airlines company on Friday said it was preparing to boost the number of flights operated this summer from the EU capital of Brussels as the travel demand gradually bounces back

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Brussels Airlines company on Friday said it was preparing to boost the number of flights operated this summer from the EU capital of Brussels as the travel demand gradually bounces back.

"With vaccination programs underway in many countries and demand for travel slowly starting to pick up for summer Brussels Airlines prepares its operations for a gradual build up of its flight offer," the company said in a statement.

However, the airline noted that it would take several months to resume operations in line with the plan, which includes the necessity to get the planes, crews, and ground services ready following "a period of inactivity." In particular, at the moment the company operates 21 out of 38 aircraft at its disposal.

The airline explained that the reactivation of inactive planes, some of which have not been in the sky since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the world, maintenance services have to conduct "thorough procedures, checking every nook and cranny of the fuselage and moving parts, checking every valve and tube, and test-running all electronic systems" before the aircraft goes through a test flight to prove its readiness to be operational.

Besides that, the company also has to ensure the complete training of 150 pilots to make them eligible to conduct flights, while other 400 pilots have undergone training over the past months, the airline stated. The full course lasts for about a month and includes 14 hours of theoretical training,12 hours of the simulator, and up to 20 flights with an instructor.

Brussels Airlines conducts flights to over 70 regions worldwide from the EU capital and employs 3,300 personnel.

Related Topics

World Company Brussels March 2020 All From

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

28 minutes ago

Renowned scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi laid to ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Minister Saleem Khosa chairs meeting o ..

2 minutes ago

US homebuilding rebounds sharply in March from sto ..

2 minutes ago

China's Xi slams EU carbon tax plan in call with M ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to close parts of Black Sea for six months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.