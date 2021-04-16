Brussels Airlines company on Friday said it was preparing to boost the number of flights operated this summer from the EU capital of Brussels as the travel demand gradually bounces back

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Brussels Airlines company on Friday said it was preparing to boost the number of flights operated this summer from the EU capital of Brussels as the travel demand gradually bounces back.

"With vaccination programs underway in many countries and demand for travel slowly starting to pick up for summer Brussels Airlines prepares its operations for a gradual build up of its flight offer," the company said in a statement.

However, the airline noted that it would take several months to resume operations in line with the plan, which includes the necessity to get the planes, crews, and ground services ready following "a period of inactivity." In particular, at the moment the company operates 21 out of 38 aircraft at its disposal.

The airline explained that the reactivation of inactive planes, some of which have not been in the sky since March 2020, when the pandemic hit the world, maintenance services have to conduct "thorough procedures, checking every nook and cranny of the fuselage and moving parts, checking every valve and tube, and test-running all electronic systems" before the aircraft goes through a test flight to prove its readiness to be operational.

Besides that, the company also has to ensure the complete training of 150 pilots to make them eligible to conduct flights, while other 400 pilots have undergone training over the past months, the airline stated. The full course lasts for about a month and includes 14 hours of theoretical training,12 hours of the simulator, and up to 20 flights with an instructor.

Brussels Airlines conducts flights to over 70 regions worldwide from the EU capital and employs 3,300 personnel.