Brussels Airlines Says Belarus Airspace Ban Unlikely to Affect Ticket Prices

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) International airlines are likely to absorb the costs of rerouting from Belarusian airspace, so that ticket prices will not be significantly affected, Brussels Airlines told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A barrage of EU airlines has suspended operations in Belarusian airspace after a Ryanair passenger plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which later turned out to have been false. Belarus maintains that no pressure was put on the crew to ground the plane, which carried an opposition journalist behind Belarus protests, who was arrested upon disembarking.

"Air ticket prices structurally depend on offer and demand. It is more the market that defines prices in a very competitive airlines environment, so I expect most airlines would absorb the cost without increasing the price of the ticket for that particular cause," Maaike Andries, communication officer at Brussels Airlines, said.

The price spike is not expected, as only minor changes are required for the majority of flight routes. According to Andries, the only situation when forced detours had a significant impact on ticket pricing was the Eyjafjallajokull volcano eruption in Iceland, which impaired traffic in much of northern Europe for several weeks due to low visibility.

A large travel agency located in Brussels confirmed to Sputnik that an increase in tour prices will be "negligible" after the closure of Belarusian airspace, as "the country is not overflown much" and most detours will be "unimportant."

The only flights that will see some changes are those en route from Europe to Russia and the Far East. Brussels Airlines announced that they will resume air connections to Moscow and St. Petersburg starting June 12 and are currently monitoring the situation together with their mother company, Lufthansa, and the International Air Transport Association.