Brussels Airlines Suspends Brussels-Moscow Flights Until March 2021 - Belgian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels Airlines has decided to suspend flights between Moscow and Brussels until March 2021, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Brussels Airlines has decided to suspend flights between Moscow and Brussels until March 2021, Belgian Ambassador to Russia Jean-Arthur Regibeau told Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, no Belgian company working in Russia has so far decided to leave the country amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The most notable event in that regard is the decision of Brussels Airlines to suspend air travel between Brussels and Moscow until March 2021. However, [Russia's] Aeroflot will continue serving these destinations even if flights are suspended at the moment," Regibeau said.

The diplomat said it was too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus-caused crisis on Russian-Belgian ties.

"However, it is absolutely obvious that the current crisis that has impacted the global economy and trade will have a negative impact on the economic ties between our countries as well," the ambassador said.