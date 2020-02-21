UrduPoint.com
Brussels Airport Warns Of Possible Delays Due To Airport Police Strike

Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Brussels Airport warned its customers on Friday about an industrial action by federal policemen, which could lead to a delay in checking procedures at the facility

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Brussels Airport warned its customers on Friday about an industrial action by federal policemen, which could lead to a delay in checking procedures at the facility.

The strike was triggered by failed negotiations with the airport's administration over the lack of staff and resources. According to unions, only 400 police officers were hired by the airport instead of the 540 that the workers claim are necessary to cope with the duties. In addition, they pointed to outdated computers and a lack of necessary funds to prevent terrorism.

"As a result of work-to-rule actions by the Federal Police unions, allow for longer waiting times at Brussels Airport from Friday morning 21 February up to and including 1 March.

On the one hand, a punctuality action is possible at passport control for departing and arriving passengers travelling outside of the Schengen area. On the other hand, we cannot exclude actions on the access roads to the airport," the company said in a statement.

The company also advised passengers to arrive at the airport at least one hour earlier than their flights and to not use public transport.

The strike will be held from 05:00 to 15:00 GMT, according to the Belgian Confederation of Christian Trade Unions.

The airport frequently experiences such industrial actions, with one of the most recent being held last May. Back then, air-traffic controller strikes forced the airport to be temporarily closed, and dozens of flights to be canceled.

