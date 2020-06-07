Brussels Anti-Racism Rally Turns Violent as Protesters Pelt Police With Rocks

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Hundreds of violent protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in the Belgian capital threw rocks and bottles at police forces on Sunday, who had water cannons at the ready, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Up to 5,000 demonstrators gathered in Place Poelaert in central Brussels in the afternoon to peacefully protest police brutality and racism toward black people in Belgium and the United States.

Tensions escalated after their numbers swelled to almost 10,000 within hours. Our correspondent said that a riot seemed to be brewing in the city's black-majority community of Matonge, close to the Palace of Justice.

Separately, more than 100 anti-racism protesters were arrested in the city of Antwerp for failing to comply with social distancing rules at an unauthorized protest, held in support of US rallies that were stoked by the in-custody death of black American George Floyd.