UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Anti-Racism Rally Turns Violent As Protesters Pelt Police With Rocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Brussels Anti-Racism Rally Turns Violent as Protesters Pelt Police With Rocks

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Hundreds of violent protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in the Belgian capital threw rocks and bottles at police forces on Sunday, who had water cannons at the ready, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Up to 5,000 demonstrators gathered in Place Poelaert in central Brussels in the afternoon to peacefully protest police brutality and racism toward black people in Belgium and the United States.

Tensions escalated after their numbers swelled to almost 10,000 within hours. Our correspondent said that a riot seemed to be brewing in the city's black-majority community of Matonge, close to the Palace of Justice.

Separately, more than 100 anti-racism protesters were arrested in the city of Antwerp for failing to comply with social distancing rules at an unauthorized protest, held in support of US rallies that were stoked by the in-custody death of black American George Floyd.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Brussels George Belgium United States Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

16 minutes ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan approves $7.2 billion railway project lin ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Consultative Council completes ‘We’ll ..

2 hours ago

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.