Brussels Calling: Can The EU Be Run By Videolink?

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The European Union runs on meetings -- endless gatherings to take decisions and try to build consensus among 27 diverse member states.

But how will the bloc cope with the coronavirus epidemic, which has forced Brussels to adopt the long distance videoconference? Already, EU leaders and ministers have held high-level meetings on the pandemic by video conference call.

In place of the grand round table in the Europa Building summit venue, EU Council chief Charles Michel sits in front of two screens.

The screens are divided into 20 frames, through which 27 leaders sat at home in front of a variety of flags must rotate.

Next week's full EU summit in Brussels has been cancelled and replaced by a conference call at a later date.

Sessions of the European Parliament in Strasbourg have been pushed back, and Wednesday's weekly gathering of EU commissioners will be by video.

And this week's planned post-Brexit talks in London have been postponed, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier stuck in France.

Of course, many businesses and public services are adapting to working from home to slow the spread of the virus between colleagues.

But the institutions of the EU are a particular case, and some diplomats are worried that the bloc will struggle to cope.

"You can't make decisions during video conferences, it's like an informal meeting," one European diplomat told AFP.

"There's always 27 members participating," he said.

"Yesterday there was a video conference for 54 with interior and health ministers. Then you don't see anyone on the screen."

