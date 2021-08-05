(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The European Union welcomes constructive cooperation with the Iraqi authorities to resolve the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, EU Ambassador in Baghdad Martin Huth said that flights from Iraq to Belarus would be suspended for 10 days to contain the flow of migrants.

"First of all on the suspension of the flights. We welcome the reports on the decision about the cancellation of the flights ... What we are doing right now is we continue our diplomatic efforts with the Iraqi authorities at all levels. ... Our head of delegation on the ground also maintains his regular contacts with his counterparts and we have technical discussions with the Iraqi minister of foreign affairs [Fuad Hussein].

It is extremely constructive and the Iraqi side conveys the willingness to cooperate and jointly address the situation," Massrali told reporters.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Vilnius has accused Minsk of facilitating the transit of illegal migrants through its territory into the European Union in retaliation for sanctions.

Lithuania's ability to accommodate them was quickly exhausted, and the country requested assistance from the European Union. On Tuesday, the Lithuanian government ordered that its border guards return the illegal migrants back to Belarus, if necessary by force.