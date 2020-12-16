UrduPoint.com
Brussels-Capital Region To Keep Night Coronavirus Curfew On Holidays - Regional Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Brussels-Capital Region to Keep Night Coronavirus Curfew on Holidays - Regional Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Authorities in Belgium's Brussels-Capital Region have prolonged the coronavirus-related curfew to cover the festive holidays period, including Christmas and New Year's Eve, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region Rudi said on Wednesday.

"After consultation with #brugov [Brussels Government] & the 19 mayors & in view of the epidemiological situation, I decided to maintain the curfew during Christmas & New Year's Eve. It is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. [21:00 to 5:00 GMT]" until 15/01/21. This period is difficult but we must hold on," Vervoort wrote on Twitter.

Belgium, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic in terms of death toll, has introduced the night curfew among other measures in its most affected regions, including the Brussels-Capital Region, comprising the Belgian capital and 18 other municipalities.

The decision to keep the curfew in the region is reportedly attributed to the risks of the third coronavirus outbreak, despite a significant decline in coronavirus cases since mid-October.

To date, Belgium has confirmed 611,422 COVID-19 infections and 18,178 related fatalities.

