Brussels Citizens Protest Against Coronavirus Measures Despite Police Warnings

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Brussels citizens on Saturday held spontaneous mass protests in the la Cambre park against restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, ignoring police calls to follow health rules.

Belgians defiantly walked through the park without face masks, shouting slogans against the "sanitary dictatorship" and demanding the immediate lifting of the COVID-19 measures. Besides, demonstrators intentionally did not keep social distance, gathering in large groups and dancing.

Significant police forces were mobilized in response to riots and deployed to the park. However, law enforcement officers mostly used loudspeakers to urge citizens to comply with the restrictions, including a ban on mass gatherings.

The park rally was unauthorized. Moreover, the police earlier advised citizens against attending it despite appeals in social media to avoid fines and arrests.

Belgium remains under a set of COVID-19-related measures, including a curfew, closures of bars and restaurants, and a ban on non-essential travel among others. In response to the latest spike in COVID-19 figures, the government decided to postpone the relaxation of some measures scheduled for April, including the resumption of cultural activities and venues.

To date, the country has confirmed nearly 828,000 coronavirus cases and over 22,000 related fatalities.