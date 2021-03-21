UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Citizens Protest Against Coronavirus Measures Despite Police Warnings

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Brussels Citizens Protest Against Coronavirus Measures Despite Police Warnings

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Brussels citizens on Saturday held spontaneous mass protests in the la Cambre park against restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, ignoring police calls to follow health rules.

Belgians defiantly walked through the park without face masks, shouting slogans against the "sanitary dictatorship" and demanding the immediate lifting of the COVID-19 measures. Besides, demonstrators intentionally did not keep social distance, gathering in large groups and dancing.

Significant police forces were mobilized in response to riots and deployed to the park. However, law enforcement officers mostly used loudspeakers to urge citizens to comply with the restrictions, including a ban on mass gatherings.

The park rally was unauthorized. Moreover, the police earlier advised citizens against attending it despite appeals in social media to avoid fines and arrests.

Belgium remains under a set of COVID-19-related measures, including a curfew, closures of bars and restaurants, and a ban on non-essential travel among others. In response to the latest spike in COVID-19 figures, the government decided to postpone the relaxation of some measures scheduled for April, including the resumption of cultural activities and venues.

To date, the country has confirmed nearly 828,000 coronavirus cases and over 22,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Riots Police Social Media Brussels April Dictator Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health urges all eligible Emiratis, re ..

6 minutes ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

38 minutes ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Possible Expulsion of ..

38 minutes ago

Southern European countries show united front on m ..

38 minutes ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

42 minutes ago

Thousands rally at anti-Netanyahu protest ahead of ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.