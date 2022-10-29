Brussels City Authorities Turn on Night Lighting Again for Safety Reasons - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Brussels authorities decided to stop turning off street lights in the city half an hour before sunrise, a measure adopted earlier to help save power, for security reasons, media reported on Friday.

Three weeks ago, the heads of 19 municipalities of Brussels decided to turn off street lighting 30 minutes before sunrise in order to save electricity, RTBF broadcaster said. The authorities had to reconsider their decision after receiving numerous complaints from citizens and recording frequent accidents on the roads involving pedestrians, the report said.

During the period the measure was in place, the Brussels mobility administration registered 180 incidents involving pedestrians due to insufficient lighting or its absence, the report report said. Dark streets proved to be dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists, especially considering that early morning is the time when many people go to school or to work, the RTBF said.

In September, the Federal and regional authorities in Belgium announced a number of measures aimed at reducing electricity consumption amid a sharp rise in prices, including turning off the night illumination of state institutions. The authorities of Belgium's Walloon region began to also turn off lighting on highways after 10 p.m., promising to keep the lighting on dangerous sections of the roads.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.