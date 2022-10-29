UrduPoint.com

Brussels City Authorities Turn On Night Lighting Again For Safety Reasons - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Brussels City Authorities Turn on Night Lighting Again for Safety Reasons - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Brussels authorities decided to stop turning off street lights in the city half an hour before sunrise, a measure adopted earlier to help save power, for security reasons, media reported on Friday.

Three weeks ago, the heads of 19 municipalities of Brussels decided to turn off street lighting 30 minutes before sunrise in order to save electricity, RTBF broadcaster said. The authorities had to reconsider their decision after receiving numerous complaints from citizens and recording frequent accidents on the roads involving pedestrians, the report said.

During the period the measure was in place, the Brussels mobility administration registered 180 incidents involving pedestrians due to insufficient lighting or its absence, the report report said. Dark streets proved to be dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists, especially considering that early morning is the time when many people go to school or to work, the RTBF said.

In September, the Federal and regional authorities in Belgium announced a number of measures aimed at reducing electricity consumption amid a sharp rise in prices, including turning off the night illumination of state institutions. The authorities of Belgium's Walloon region began to also turn off lighting on highways after 10 p.m., promising to keep the lighting on dangerous sections of the roads.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Brussels Belgium February September Media From P

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

1 hour ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

1 hour ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

1 hour ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

1 hour ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

1 hour ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.