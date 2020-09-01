The European Union will continue to support the process on Montenegro's accession to the bloc following the general election in the Balkan nation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

"The European Union is fully committed to continue supporting Montenegro's EU accession process as well as economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis, including through the upcoming Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans," Borrell said in a statement.

According to the preliminary results of Sunday's parliamentary elections in Montenegro, the opposition has for the first time in 30 years gained more votes than the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Dukanovic.

The outcome of the general elections was recognized as legal by NGOs monitoring the vote, as well as an OSCE mission and the UK and US embassies in the country.

On Monday, leaders of Montenegro's opposition parties held a meeting and agreed on principles of cooperation, including the implementation of all the necessary reforms so that Montenegro can join the EU as soon as possible.