UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Committed To Montenegro's Accession To EU After Parliamentary Elections - Borrell

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Brussels Committed to Montenegro's Accession to EU After Parliamentary Elections - Borrell

The European Union will continue to support the process on Montenegro's accession to the bloc following the general election in the Balkan nation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The European Union will continue to support the process on Montenegro's accession to the bloc following the general election in the Balkan nation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The European Union is fully committed to continue supporting Montenegro's EU accession process as well as economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis, including through the upcoming Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans," Borrell said in a statement.

According to the preliminary results of Sunday's parliamentary elections in Montenegro, the opposition has for the first time in 30 years gained more votes than the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Dukanovic.

The outcome of the general elections was recognized as legal by NGOs monitoring the vote, as well as an OSCE mission and the UK and US embassies in the country.

On Monday, leaders of Montenegro's opposition parties held a meeting and agreed on principles of cooperation, including the implementation of all the necessary reforms so that Montenegro can join the EU as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Vote European Union United Kingdom Sunday All Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

30 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

53 minutes ago

Traffic congestion, improper parking, encroachment ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority conducts anti-encroac ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.