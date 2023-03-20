Brussels Conference Raises 7Bln Euros Earthquake Relief for Turkey, Syria

Participants in a donor conference in Brussels on Monday pledged 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) to help rebuild Syria and Turkey after the earthquakes, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said

"The amount of contributions today has reached seven billion euros," he said at the end of the conference.