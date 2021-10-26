Brussels Confirms Holding Talks With Iran on JCPOA Later This Week

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) European Commission spokesman Peter Stano confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that a meeting of main negotiators on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from the EU and Iran would take place later this week in Brussels.

Stano noted that the possibility of such a bilateral meeting was discussed during the recent visit to Tehran of European External Action Service Political Director Enrique Mora, who is responsible for coordinating nuclear talks. He further confirmed Mora was scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart this week.

At the same time, Stano stressed that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is the coordinator of the JCPOA, has no planned meetings on the Iranian nuclear deal yet.

Earlier in the day, Tehran's top nuclear negotiator, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, said he would leave for Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of negotiations on the nuclear deal.

Since April, the Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear agreement, which fell threw after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.