UrduPoint.com

Brussels Confirms Holding Talks With Iran On JCPOA Later This Week

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Brussels Confirms Holding Talks With Iran on JCPOA Later This Week

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) European Commission spokesman Peter Stano confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that a meeting of main negotiators on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from the EU and Iran would take place later this week in Brussels.

Stano noted that the possibility of such a bilateral meeting was discussed during the recent visit to Tehran of European External Action Service Political Director Enrique Mora, who is responsible for coordinating nuclear talks. He further confirmed Mora was scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart this week.

At the same time, Stano stressed that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is the coordinator of the JCPOA, has no planned meetings on the Iranian nuclear deal yet.

Earlier in the day, Tehran's top nuclear negotiator, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, said he would leave for Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of negotiations on the nuclear deal.

Since April, the Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear agreement, which fell threw after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Visit Vienna Brussels Tehran Same April June From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

40 minutes ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.