BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A court in Brussels has delayed to December 16 the hearing into former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's extradition to Spain on the arrest warrant of the Spanish Supreme Court, Puigdemont's lawyer, Simon Bekaert, said on Tuesday.

On October 14, the Spanish Supreme Court issued European and international arrest warrants for Puigdemont, who now resides in Belgium. On the same day, it sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years over their involvement in the 2017 unauthorized independence referendum, causing mass protests.

"The Belgian prosecution has agreed with the Spanish court's extradition request, and we will dispute this. The procedure now envisions submitting written arguments to the court. We have time to work on it. Then we will meet again in court on December 16. We will refer to the defendant's immunity. No court ruling will be made prior to this date," Bekaert told reporters.

Puigdemont confirmed the information, saying that he believed "in the decision of the Belgian justice."