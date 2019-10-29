UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Court Delays Hearing Into Puigdemont's Extradition To Spain To Dec 16 - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

Brussels Court Delays Hearing Into Puigdemont's Extradition to Spain to Dec 16 - Lawyer

A court in Brussels has delayed to December 16 the hearing into former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's extradition to Spain on the arrest warrant of the Spanish Supreme Court, Puigdemont's lawyer, Simon Bekaert, said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A court in Brussels has delayed to December 16 the hearing into former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's extradition to Spain on the arrest warrant of the Spanish Supreme Court, Puigdemont's lawyer, Simon Bekaert, said on Tuesday.

On October 14, the Spanish Supreme Court issued European and international arrest warrants for Puigdemont, who now resides in Belgium. On the same day, it sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years over their involvement in the 2017 unauthorized independence referendum, causing mass protests.

"The Belgian prosecution has agreed with the Spanish court's extradition request, and we will dispute this. The procedure now envisions submitting written arguments to the court. We have time to work on it. Then we will meet again in court on December 16. We will refer to the defendant's immunity. No court ruling will be made prior to this date," Bekaert told reporters.

Puigdemont confirmed the information, saying that he believed "in the decision of the Belgian justice."

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Immunity Brussels Same Independence Spain Belgium October December 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) trains 9,410 women in ..

4 minutes ago

Usman Qadir denies U-turn as father's dream comes ..

4 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

10 kite sellers arrested, over 3000 kites seized i ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam's export rises 7.4 pct in 10 months

2 minutes ago

Over Rs100 million being spent annually to subsidi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.