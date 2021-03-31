Brussels Court Obligates Belgian Government to Lift Coronavius Restrictions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A first-instance court in Brussels obligated the Belgian government to lift the coronavirus restrictions within 30 days over "absence of legal basis" for imposing the restrictions, Belgian newspaper LeSoir reported on Wednesday.

Around three weeks ago, the Human Rights League organization filed a suit against the measures introduced to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, saying that restrictions infringe on fundamental freedoms.

The court ruled that the government had no legal basis to close restaurants, cultural and sports organizations, introduce limitations on movement, and suspend school operations, since the 2007 law, cited in the governmental decree, does not envision these exact steps.

The government can challenge the court ruling.