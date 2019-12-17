UrduPoint.com
Brussels Court Postpones Hearing On Ex-Catalan Leader's Extradition To Spain - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A Brussels court decided on Monday to postpone the hearing on former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's extradition to Spain to February 3, the EUobserver news website reported.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent at the courtroom reported that Puigdemont had appeared for a new hearing on his extradition case and refused to comment on the matter as was expected.

The court was to decide on whether to grant the Spanish Supreme Court's request to extradite Puigdemont. The hearing was initially scheduled for November but was postponed to December following a request from Puigdemont's lawyers, who intended to present arguments against the extradition.

On October 14, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced 12 former Catalan politicians and pro-independence leaders to 9-13 years in prison on sedition charges and fines for disobedience. Later that day, the court issued a European and international arrest warrant for Puigdemont, who currently resides in self-exile, for holding the unsanctioned independence referendum in 2017. He was also charged with embezzlement and disobedience.

The sentences sparked pro-independence protests across the region, in which hundreds of people have already been arrested and injured.

