BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The consideration of the case of former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont in connection with the warrant issued by Spain for his arrest is scheduled for October 29, Brussels prosecutor's office said Friday.

"Hearings in the court will be held on October 29. The court will decide on the issue of the execution of the European arrest warrant," the agency said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The prosecutor's office said that Spain had provided the necessary translations of documents "earlier than expected." Previously, it was assumed that translations would arrive next week.

The office added that Puigdemont had appeared in the Federal police in Brussels voluntarily, where, according to the procedures, he was "detained."

"In the presence of lawyers, he was officially notified of the European arrest warrant. The prosecutor's office then asked the judicial investigator to execute the warrant," it said.

After that, the judge interrupted the proceedings in order to conduct "some checks.

" Puigdemont himself said he did not agree to be extradited to Spain.

The procedures allow a judge to decide either to refuse to execute a European arrest warrant, to arrest persons involved in a case, or to release them on certain conditions or on bail.

"The forensic investigator decided to release him on certain conditions: Puigdemont cannot leave the country and must always remain within reach," the prosecutor's office explained.

On Monday, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan independence leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years over their involvement in the 2017 unauthorized independence referendum. The ruling caused mass protests across Spain, particularly in Catalonia, with protesters setting fire to cars, vandalizing public property and throwing Molotov cocktails at police. Also on Monday, the court issued European and international arrest warrants for Puigdemont, who now resides in Belgium.