Brussels Covered Up Evidence of Croatian Border Police Brutality Toward Migrants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) European Commission officials have been accused of covering up evidence showing the failure of the Croatian government to supervise its border police in order to prevent violent behavior toward migrants, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing internal emails of the EU governing body.

According to the media outlet, the EU officials decided against a full disclosure of Zagreb's lack of commitment to a monitoring scheme agreed by EU ministers to fund with bloc's funds.

A European Commission official warned a colleague from the Croatian government in an email in January that in the light of numerous reports about border police brutality toward migrants, the Croatian government's failure to use the money previously earmarked for the border police "will for sure be seen as a 'scandal,'" the news outlet said, citing the email.

The publication notes that supervision of the behavior of border police officers had been a condition for Zagreb to receive EU funds.

Responding to the allegations, a spokesman for the European Commission told the media outlet that the information on Croatian border police brutality had been withheld from members of the European Parliament since it was believed to have been "incomplete."

There have been numerous reports about violent incidents on the Croatian border, including an incident in which a migrant was shot by police, as well as situations with the elements of humiliation and torture.

The news comes in the light of Croatia's aspiration to enter the EU's passport-free Schengen zone, a move that requires a full compliance with EU's human rights standards.