UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brussels Dresses Manneken Pis In Russian Imperial Uniform On Russia Day

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Brussels Dresses Manneken Pis in Russian Imperial Uniform on Russia Day

Manneken Pis, the most recognizable symbol of Brussels, has been dressed in a historical uniform of the Russian Imperial Guard on the occasion of Russia Day celebrated on June 12, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Manneken Pis, the most recognizable symbol of Brussels, has been dressed in a historical uniform of the Russian Imperial Guard on the occasion of Russia Day celebrated on June 12, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The miniature costume was gifted to Brussels by Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Tokovinin during a ceremony at the Town Hall.

"This is not the first time the little man has been dressed in a Russian costume, as I recall he was already dressed in a cosmonaut's spacesuit. Now I am honored to hand over a uniform of the Imperial Guard officer," the Russian diplomat said.

The tradition to dress the 60-centimeter-tall bronze fountain sculpture dates back to 1698 and the statue boasts the wardrobe of several hundred different costumes, which can be seen on display in the City Museum near the Town Hall.

The costume that the Manneken Pis is currently wearing is a replica of the historical costume of the Russian Imperial Guard � a tricorne hat, parade dress uniform, breeches and cuffs.

As soon as on Monday, however, the bronze boy will have to try on a new suit. This time he will be dressed in NATO colors in honor of the upcoming summit, which will be held at the headquarters in Brussels.

Russia Day is one of the country's youngest and most important holidays. It is celebrated annually since 1992 to commemorate June 12, 1990, when a declaration on Russia's sovereignty was adopted.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Holidays Brussels Man Turkish Lira June Bronze

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif back to gym-exercises

2 minutes ago

101,234 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai’s non-oil external trade grows 10pc to AED ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to introduce cash prize scheme for shoppers: ..

15 minutes ago

Moldova's Ex-President Calls Russia Sincerest Frie ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 57 lives, infects 1,194 more peopl ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.